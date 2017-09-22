“Survey suggests better than expected demand for iPhone X and iPhone 8, but lines will be shorter,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “This week we surveyed 388 consumers in the U.S. across all demographics and found that of those planning to buy an iPhone in the next year, 25% plan on purchasing an iPhone X and 39% and iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.”

“We are modeling for iPhone X to be 20% of units over the next year, and iPhone 8 and 8 Plus to be 25% of units over the next year,” Munster writes. “Said another way, the survey suggested 64% of iPhones in the next year will be either the iPhone X, iPhone 8, or 8 Plus, compared to our current model of 45%. While we are encouraged by this survey, we are keeping our iPhone mix estimates unchanged to err on the side of conservatism.”

“Expect shorter lines this year,” Munster writes. “Given the most current version of the iPhone is split between the iPhone X and iPhone 8, and more people are purchasing their phones online or through the iPhone upgrade program, our best guess is that lines will be less than half as long as we observed in 2016.”

