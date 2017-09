Apple’s online store is currently offline, displaying the familiar message that often, but not always, precedes new product additions:

We’ll be back.

We’re busy updating the store for you. Check back soon.

Apple is scheduled to hold a special media event today at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT in Cupertino at the new Steve Jobs Theater.

MacDailyNews will present live coverage of Apple’s special media event keynote address later today at 10am Pacific/1pm Eastern. Look for the link on our home page about an hour before the event begins.