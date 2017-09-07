“Apple Inc. is on par to create a $14 billion market for 3-D sensing hardware by 2020 as the iPhone becomes the largest augmented reality platform in the world, Deutsche Bank analysts said, according to a report from Bloomberg,” Kinsey Grant writes for TheStreet.

“Semiconductor manufacturers AMS AG NPV, Aixtron SE, Largan Precision Co., Sunny Optical Technology Groupand Tong Hsing Electronic Industries Ltd. are all set to rise as Apple implements new 3-D sensing hardware, analysts wrote, which will likely be added to both the front and back sides of the iPhone by the second half of 2018,” Grant writes.

“As Apple becomes the market leader in augmented reality platforms, Alphabet Inc.’s Android phones could have an inferior user experience for at least two years as the company works to make up ground lost to Apple,” Grant writes. “Analysts suspect hardware providers will prefer ‘”well-entrenched’ relationships with Apple over relationships with Android.”

