Apple “has updated its Apple Events app for Apple TV ahead of next week’s iPhone 8 showcase. The update brings the app in line with the color scheme used on Apple’s invites for the iPhone event,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Apple is also promoting its September Special Event on its website with a landing page.”

“The Apple TV app now showcases the upcoming September event and is based around the multi-color scheme of the invites Apple sent out last week,” Miller reports. “Apple has also added its usual calendar reminder to www.apple.com/apple-events/september-2017/. Adding the event to your calendar adds ‘Apple Special Event’ with a 15 minute alert.”



Apple’s special media event kicks off at 10am PDT/1pm EDT on Tuesday, September 12th.

