“The Apple TV app now showcases the upcoming September event and is based around the multi-color scheme of the invites Apple sent out last week,” Miller reports. “Apple has also added its usual calendar reminder to www.apple.com/apple-events/september-2017/. Adding the event to your calendar adds ‘Apple Special Event’ with a 15 minute alert.”
Apple’s special media event kicks off at 10am PDT/1pm EDT on Tuesday, September 12th.
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Using the Apple Events app on Apple TV is a great way to watch Apple events – especially next week’s as it could potentially be jam-packed with everything from the OLED iPhone to new LTE-equipped Apple Watches ta new 4K Apple TV and more!
SEE ALSO:
One more thing: Apple’s other big reveal on September 12th – September 6, 2017
It’s official: Apple announces special event on September 12th, the first-ever event at the new Steve Jobs Theater – August 31, 2017