It’s official!

Apple has announced the special event, where the company is expected to reveal new iPhones, a new 4K/HDR-capable Apple TV, the next-gen LTE Apple Watch, and more.

Apple invited everyone to join them on September 12 at 10am PDT/1pm EDT to watch the keynote online, noting that this will be first-ever event held at the new Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus.

Besides the text, “Apple Special Event; Join us here September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the keynote, the first-ever event at the Steve Jobs Theater. Add to your calendar,” the only other item offered on the page beyond the disclaimer is:

Requirements: Live streaming uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 7.0 or later, a Mac with Safari 6.0.5 or later on OS X v10.8.5 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).

