Next Tuesday, Apple “will unveil not only its latest batch of products, but also give the hoi polloi a first glimpse of its brand new campus,” Alex Webb reports for Bloomberg.

“The Steve Jobs Theater will be the day’s focal point. Set apart from Apple’s main, donut-shaped headquarters in what will ultimately be gladed woodland to the southeast, the auditorium will host the press conference,” Webb reports. “The entrance to the venue sits underneath a silver disc, whose supporting glass panels make it seem to float 20 feet above the surrounding clearing. The auditorium itself occupies four underground stories, and to get there, journalists will descend a staircase spiraling down alongside the walls.”

“It also boasts two custom-made rotating elevators, which turn as they ascend and descend so that passengers enter and exit by the same door even as they go in and out from different directions. So far, so Apple — the more elegant single door, with its complex engineering, preferred to the more obvious double-door solution,” Webb reports. “Once CEO Tim Cook and his cohorts finish showing off the new iPhones, Apple Watch and TV onstage, a surprise will await the departing attendees. An inside wall, which obscures a hollow space below the floating saucer, will retract to reveal the product demonstration room, according to someone with knowledge of the design.”

