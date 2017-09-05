“This is great news: The Pixelmator team has announced plans to launch Pixelmator Pro for Mac this fall,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“In developing the product, Pixelmator looked again at how people work with images on a Mac, and used this information to help develop a flow that should be accessible even to first time users. The idea is to match pro power with accessible simplicity,” Evans writes. “Codenamed Whirlwind, the app offers a modern single-window interface, non-destructive, GPU-powered image editing tools, machine learning-enhanced editing features, and more.”

Evans writes, “Together, these tools will likely deliver all the image editing performance many Mac users will need.”

