“Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz notes that the company isn’t very focused on marketing the HomePod’s ability to help with actual ‘home’ automation tasks like setting the thermostat,” Bary writes. “‘We believe [the HomePod] is more of an ancillary offering, versus being the centerpiece of a connected home ecosystem,’ he writes.”
“Moskowitz thinks Apple has a better shot at controlling the home through its existing iOS ecosystem. Apple makes it easy for people to use HomeKit on their iPhone’s home screen to control automation tools made by outside brands,” Bary writes. “‘For Apple, we believe the iPhone will provide a natural control panel for the connected home due to its user-friendly interface and consistent presence with the user,’ Moskowitz writes.”
MacDailyNews Take: “Even if HomePod fail, which it won’t:
Selling it as a high quality speaker is much easier than selling it as a home automation device. Once HomePod is in the home, Apple can educate the user over time about its home automation capabilities.
