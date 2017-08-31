“A new video (below) from developer Guilherme Rambo shows what that dock would look like and how the gestures could be used for multitasking, as well as the new multitasking interface,” Miller reports. “The dock showcased here shows the same recently opened section on the right side as the iPad, which static apps located on the left.”
“Separately, a render from Olivier Charavel showcases the new dock as well as the new thin tab at the bottom of the interface. This tab will let users quickly access the multitasking interface,” Miller reports. “Finally, new renders from designer Maksim Petriv further show how applications will look on the iPhone 8. With the notch cutout along the top, apps will conform around that and the updated status bar.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Now, turn the iPhone sideways and show us those lovely “ears” in landscape.
