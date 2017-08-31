“Those who have seen the technology say it is light years ahead of anything that has been tried commercially,” Fried writes. “A good parallel is the Touch ID fingerprint reader Apple introduced with the iPhone 5s in 2013. There had been fingerprint sensors on phones before, but none with the speed and accuracy Apple introduced. Now Apple is doing the same for faces.”
“Unlike the glitch-prone facial recognition technologies that are out there, such as the iris reader on the Samsung Galaxy S8, the facial recognition on the new iPhone has been trained to seamlessly handle things like eyeglasses and easily adjust to changes in appearance such as beards and mustaches, sources said,” Fried writes. “It’s also extremely fast. And no, it’s not likely to be fooled by a photograph, sources say.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, as we wrote on the 3rd:
Apple’s infrared 3D facial recognition will work – very well – and it’ll be secure – very secure – or Apple wouldn’t do it.
