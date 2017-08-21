“Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8 is unlikely to have a curved edge display despite rampant speculation that the new device may adopt the design with its organic light-emitting diode panels having a flexible nature,” Shin Ji-hye reports for The Korea Herald.

“‘Apple is highly unlikely to follow the same design of its rival’s. Instead of the curved edge display, it will have a flat screen with bezel-less on the top and bottom alongside the two sides,’ a source familiar with the matter told The Korea Herald,” Shin reports. “As to why Apple adopted plastic OLED even though it will not make the device curved or with an edge, the source said, OLED can make the device thinner and lighter compared to liquid crystal display panels that Apple has long adopted for its former iPhone models.”

“Apart from OLED panels, iPhone 8 is also predicted to sport several new features such as advanced facial recognition scanner and 3-D sensors supporting augmented reality applications,” Shin reports. “The new facial recognition scanner with 3-D sensors can deeply sense a user’s face in the millionths of a second. Also, 3-D sensors are said to be adopted for the front and rear of the device to realize AR applications, which integrate 3-D virtual images with user’s environment in real time.”

