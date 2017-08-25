“Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was, as Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe puts it, born through social media,” Brandon Wise reports for CBS Sports.

“So when the two combatants finally square off on Saturday night in Las Vegas,” Wise reports, “of course fans who have cut the cord from cable will be able to watch all the action.”

“If you stream the fight through UFC.TV,” Wise reports, “you will be able to watch the fight on a litany of devices including: XBOX One, XBOX 360, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone and iPod Touch, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and Sony TVs with Android TV.”

