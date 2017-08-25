“So when the two combatants finally square off on Saturday night in Las Vegas,” Wise reports, “of course fans who have cut the cord from cable will be able to watch all the action.”
“If you stream the fight through UFC.TV,” Wise reports, “you will be able to watch the fight on a litany of devices including: XBOX One, XBOX 360, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone and iPod Touch, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and Sony TVs with Android TV.”
MacDailyNews Note: UFC TV app for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch via Apple’s App Store here.
On Apple TV, search for “UFC TV” to download the app.
Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information:
Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Time: 6pm EDT (prelims) | 9pm EDT (main card)
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
