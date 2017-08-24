“Dear iPhone: It’s hard to believe we’re still together after 10 years, which is eons in the tech industry,” Brian X. Chen reports for The New York Times. “Since Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone in 2007, the smartphone has become a close — if not the closest — digital pal for millions of people around the world. With more than 1.2 billion iPhones sold to date, it has also become one of the best-selling gadgets ever.”

“‘People spend hours on it every day, so they can justify paying more for what they believe to be the best device,’ said Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, who has studied Apple for years and called the company’s positioning of the iPhone ‘unique,'” Chen reports. “Many eyes are now on Apple’s 10th anniversary event for the iPhone, which is expected to be held next month.”

“Chief among the changes for the new iPhones: refreshed versions, including a premium model priced at around $999, according to people briefed on the product, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak publicly,” Chen reports. “Security experts agree that the iPhone’s operating system is architecturally more secure than Android… The iPhone has become a brand associated with reliability and satisfaction. A survey conducted last December by the research firm 451 Research found that among smartphone owners, iPhone customers were the most satisfied…”

