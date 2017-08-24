“‘People spend hours on it every day, so they can justify paying more for what they believe to be the best device,’ said Toni Sacconaghi, an analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein, who has studied Apple for years and called the company’s positioning of the iPhone ‘unique,'” Chen reports. “Many eyes are now on Apple’s 10th anniversary event for the iPhone, which is expected to be held next month.”
“Chief among the changes for the new iPhones: refreshed versions, including a premium model priced at around $999, according to people briefed on the product, who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak publicly,” Chen reports. “Security experts agree that the iPhone’s operating system is architecturally more secure than Android… The iPhone has become a brand associated with reliability and satisfaction. A survey conducted last December by the research firm 451 Research found that among smartphone owners, iPhone customers were the most satisfied…”
MacDailyNews Take: And millions upon millions will line up for the privilege of owning Apple latest, most-flagshippiest iPhone ever!
