“Sales of Apple’s iPhones appear to have been ‘resilient’ and sell through share appears steady last month, even as many consumers seem to be waiting for the new iPhone release in September, Canaccord Genuity analysts said Wednesday,” Caitlin Huston reports for MarketWatch.

“They estimate that Apple Inc. brought in 64% of industry profits in July, helped by carrier promotions, but down from 84% in its March quarter,” Huston reports. “Canaccord Genuity analysts see Apple’s new cycle of iPhones in September bringing Apple to 46.5 million iPhone units sold and leading Apple to increase its market share in calendar year 2018.”

Huston reports, “In addition to strong sales of Apple’s iPhone 8, they expect strong sales of 7S Plus models.”

