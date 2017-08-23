“Mac4Ever is reporting that they know when the September Apple event will take place, where Apple will announce three new iPhones: the OLED iPhone 8 and the iterative ‘7s’ phones,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The report says that the event will happen on September 12 citing carrier sources.”

“The site says that mobile phone operators have already been told when to expect the Apple announcement as they have to prepare inventory and marketing for the imminent new devices,” Mayo reports. “Assuming September 12th is the date, the iPhone 7s and 8 would go up for pre-order that same week, on Friday 15th September, with a release on the 22nd.”

“That’s if Apple sticks to its usual rollout patterns — which it isn’t guaranteed to do. For a while, reports suggested that the iPhone 8 may not launch until October or later due to supply constraints,” Mayo reports. “More recently, it seems like the highly-anticipated device will debut in September but in very limited quantities.”

