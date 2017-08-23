“The site says that mobile phone operators have already been told when to expect the Apple announcement as they have to prepare inventory and marketing for the imminent new devices,” Mayo reports. “Assuming September 12th is the date, the iPhone 7s and 8 would go up for pre-order that same week, on Friday 15th September, with a release on the 22nd.”
“That’s if Apple sticks to its usual rollout patterns — which it isn’t guaranteed to do. For a while, reports suggested that the iPhone 8 may not launch until October or later due to supply constraints,” Mayo reports. “More recently, it seems like the highly-anticipated device will debut in September but in very limited quantities.”
MacDailyNews Take: Pre-order night for Day One OLED iPhones is going to last about ten seconds, if that. Good luck, everyone!