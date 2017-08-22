“While Google, Facebook and Amazon are each making significant progress as it relates to AI, it’s worth noting that Apple was the first company of the four to embrace it,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “Apple’s AI roots date back to the mid 1990s with handwriting recognition on the Newton. In June Apple announced Core ML, a platform that allows app developers to easily integrate machine learning (ML) into an app. Of the estimated 2.4m apps available on the App Store, we believe less than 1% leverage ML today – but not for long. We believe Core ML will be a driving force in bringing machine learning to the masses in the form of more useful and insightful apps that run faster and respect user privacy.”

“What’s different when it comes to ML between Apple vs. Android? Google provides developers with TensorFlow compiling tools that make it easy for Android developers to integrate ML into their apps. Developer blogs suggest that Core ML makes it easier to add ML models into iOS apps, but we can’t compare the comparative ease of adoption,” Munster writes. “However, we can say they are different when it comes to speed, availability, and privacy.”

• Speed. ML on Apple is processed locally which speeds up the app. Typically, Android apps process ML in the cloud. Apple can process ML locally because app developers can easily test the hardware running the app (iOS devices). In an Android world, hardware fragmentation makes it harder for app developers to run ML locally.

• Availability. Core ML powered apps are always available, even without network connectivity. Android ML powered apps can require network connectivity, which limits their usability.

• Privacy. Apple’s privacy values are woven into Core ML; terms and conditions do not allow Apple to see any user data captured by an app. For example, if you take a picture using an app that is powered by Core ML’s vision, Apple won’t see the photo. If a message is read using an app powered by Core ML’s natural language processor, the contents won’t be sent to Apple. This differs from Android apps, which typically share their data with Google as part of their terms and conditions.

