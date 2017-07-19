Apple has launched a new website: “Apple Machine Learning Journal.”

Apple’s first entry reads, “Welcome to the Apple Machine Learning Journal. Here, you can read posts written by Apple engineers about their work using machine learning technologies to help build innovative products for millions of people around the world. If you’re a machine learning researcher or student, an engineer or developer, we’d love to hear your questions and feedback.”

Vol. 1, Issue 1 ∙ July 2017 is titled, “Improving the Realism of Synthetic Images.”

Se the website and read more here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]