“In 2011, Apple became the first company to place artificial intelligence in the pockets of millions of consumers when it launched the voice assistant Siri on the iPhone,” Elizabeth Dwoskin reports for The Washington Post. “Six years later, the technology giant is struggling to find its voice in AI.”

“Analysts say the question of whether Apple can succeed in building great artificial-intelligence products is as fundamental to the company’s next decade as the iPhone was to its previous one. But the tech giant faces a formidable dilemma,” Dwoskin reports. “AI programming demands a level of data collection and mining that is at odds with Apple’s rigorous approach to privacy, as well as its positioning as a company that doesn’t profile consumers. Moreover, Apple’s long-standing penchant for secrecy has made the company less desirable in the eyes of potential star recruits, who hail from the country’s top computer science departments and are attracted to companies that publish research.”

MacDailyNews Take: So pay the top people enough to forgo the publishing limelight. It’s not like Apple doesn’t have enough money.

“But Monday’s announcements come as other technology companies have released similar innovations and have already spent billions on the burgeoning AI arms race,” Dwoskin reports. “That has put Apple in the disadvantaged position of trying to lead in an area where it has fallen behind — and where the effort cuts against core aspects of the company’s secretive culture.”

“Apple’s forays into AI have also been slower than its peers’ because it’s been reluctant to embrace the data-mining practices of rivals Google and Facebook, experts said. The company has spent considerable resources building additional layers of privacy,” Dwoskin reports. “Unlike Google and Facebook, which are primarily advertising companies that collect massive amounts of intimate data to profile their users, Apple believes in limiting the amount of user data it collects.”

