“To savvy young users who have spent their entire lives surrounded by modern technology, many phishing scams seem silly,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “They often wonder how anyone could fall for something that seems to obvious. Of course, not everyone has lived their entire lives with this kind of tech surrounding them, so they can sometimes fall victim to scams that can be extremely difficult to remedy.”

“As such, it’s important to always be on the lookout for new scams and bring them to people’s attention. By warning your friends and family, you may be able to save them from a serious headache,” Epstein reports. “And today, we’ve caught wind of a new phishing scheme that you should definitely try to warn people about.”

“Messages are being send via SMS to iPhone users warning them that their ‘iPhoneID’ is set to expire,” Epstein reports. “In order to ‘prevent loss of services and apps,’ users are urged to click a link where they’ll be asked to enter their login credentials.”

