“In a White House ceremony last month, President Donald Trump announced that Foxconn would be investing $10 billion to build a 20 million-square-foot campus in southeastern Wisconsin that could employ up to 13,000 workers over a period of up to six years,” Raice reports. “The facility, which would build liquid-crystal display technology, or LCD, screens used for Apple Inc.’s iPhone, would be the first of its kind in North America.”
“Mr. Walker said the benefits of the deal went beyond the number of jobs that would be created from the facility itself,” Raice reports. “Instead, he said, the deal should be viewed as a way to make Wisconsin a hub for technology jobs and venture capital investment. He said as a “cutting-edge technology” firm, Foxconn would help the state attract young talent and retain its college graduates. He also thinks its most crucial benefit would be changing the popular image of Wisconsin and the benefits of living there.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Of all of the reports we’ve seen, this one is the outlier in its claim that the plant will produce LCDs for iPhones. Most other reports state that the Foxconn plant would make LCD panels used in computer screens, televisions and the dashboards of cars. So, we’re not sure if this is merely an error by the WSJ reporter, conflating Foxconn with iPhone, or new information. We’ve contacted the reporter for clarification and will add any information we receive to this Take.
