“Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker defended Wednesday a $3 billion tax incentive package to lure Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group to the state, amid a growing chorus of concerns about the hefty bill to taxpayers,” Shayndi Raice reports for The Wall Street Journal. “‘We believe this is transformational,’ Mr. Walker said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. ‘We think in terms of attracting talent across the country and around the world.'”

“In a White House ceremony last month, President Donald Trump announced that Foxconn would be investing $10 billion to build a 20 million-square-foot campus in southeastern Wisconsin that could employ up to 13,000 workers over a period of up to six years,” Raice reports. “The facility, which would build liquid-crystal display technology, or LCD, screens used for Apple Inc.’s iPhone, would be the first of its kind in North America.”

“Mr. Walker said the benefits of the deal went beyond the number of jobs that would be created from the facility itself,” Raice reports. “Instead, he said, the deal should be viewed as a way to make Wisconsin a hub for technology jobs and venture capital investment. He said as a “cutting-edge technology” firm, Foxconn would help the state attract young talent and retain its college graduates. He also thinks its most crucial benefit would be changing the popular image of Wisconsin and the benefits of living there.”

