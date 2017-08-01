“OLED displays are in high demand and short supply,” Bajarin writes. “That means that OLED displays, if Apple can get them, will initially be quite costly. Suppliers I have talked to in Asia say the actual cost of a 5.7-inch OLED panel today is somewhere between $230 and $280, depending on quantity and availability.”
MacDailyNews Take: And Apple will sell as many as they can possibly make!
