“The answer, regardless of when you ask, is: The same as the current iPhone,” Horace Dediu writes for asymco.

“Of course, this is the answer to the question of what will the average new iPhone cost,” Dediu writes. “The average selling price (which combines the revenues and the volumes of all units sold and is reported every quarter) has not varied very much since early 2008. To the degree that there is variance (between $600 and $700) is due mostly seasonality and reflects a mix toward more expensive units during the launch quarters and a cheaper mix during later periods when the product is due for an update.”

“Every year a new iPhone is launched which replaces the one launched the year before. The older product is still offered at a reduced price,” Dediu writes. “Price brackets are very firm and set at fixed intervals about $100 apart… The ‘floor’ of the range is a consistent $400 while the “ceiling” has expanded from $700 to about $950. This year’s ceiling is due for the fourth leg up and if the pattern persists, we should expect it to reach $1100.”

