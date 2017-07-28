“New iPhones always pack a tremendous power boost compared to their predecessors,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “Now, a new leak suggests that the next-generation processor coming in the new iPhone 8 features incredible performance that is practically off the charts.”

“Earlier this week, Ice Universe tweeted that Apple’s upcoming new A11 chip that will power the iPhone 8 will likely be clocked at 3GHz. He also said the iPhone 8’s A11 processor will feature Heterogeneous Multi-Processing (HMP) technology, which allows all of a processor’s physical cores to be utilized simultaneously,” Epstein reports. “On Thursday night, the leaker followed up with a new tweet that seemingly reveals preliminary benchmark test results for the A11.”

Apple A11 Geekbench4,：4600,8500 and 4300,7000，This is two different clock frequencies, and the final result may be between the two — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 27, 2017

“The first number in each of the test results Ice Universe posted represents the single-core result, while the second number represents the results of the Geekbench 4 multi-core test. In this case, the leaker says Apple’s new A11 chip destined for the iPhone 8 scored between 4300 and 4600 in single core testing, and between 7000 and 8500 in multi-core tests. He notes that the two sets of results differ because the A11 was set at different clock speeds for each test,” Epstein reports. “Now let’s see how Apple’s purported A11 benchmarks stack up against top Android phones.”

