Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures, makes the case that Apple Inc. should use some of its cash pile to acquire Tesla Inc.

He speaks with Bloomberg‘s Jonathan Ferro on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas.”

Munster and his family own shares of Apple, but his firm does not.

Direct link to video here.

MacDailyNews Take: When Apple wanted to make a smartphone, did they buy Palm, RIM, Motorola, Nokia, etc. or did they simply paradigm shift them into oblivion?

SEE ALSO:
What if Apple becomes Tesla before Tesla becomes Apple? – May 15, 2017
Citi: Apple 40% likely to acquire Netflix, 5% likely to acquire Tesla – May 5, 2017
Elon Musk: Robot software will make Tesla worth as much as Apple – May 4, 2017
Elon Musk’s pedestal is crumbling, exposing Tesla risks – July 12, 2016
Apple should buy Tesla and make Elon Musk Apple Inc. CEO – May 4, 2016