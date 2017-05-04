“Musk said in 2015 that Tesla could achieve a $700 billion market cap in 10 years, and he prefaced his reiteration Wednesday with, ‘I may be completely delusional,'” Owens reports. “When an analyst asked Musk to update his bold statement in an earnings call, the CEO said it would ‘heavily involve Tesla going at the machine that builds the machine… Which involves, by the way, a tremendous amount of software,’ he explained. ‘This is not just a bunch of robots that are sitting there. It’s programming of the robots and how they interact. And it’s far more complex than the software in the car.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.
“Apple has used contract manufacturing to build its massively popular iPhone, and contracts with suppliers for batteries, just like most of its other parts (and as Tesla does for its other car parts). Otherwise, the companies similarly own a large part of the experience, with styled retail locations that have repair stations and software that can be remotely updated,” Owens reports. “Apple, however, has a massive head start on Tesla. It has sold more than a billion iPhones, iPads and Macs in the last decade, while Tesla has yet to sell a million cars in its lifetime. Apple also has actual and very large profits. In fact, Apple’s quarterly profit, announced Tuesday, eclipsed Tesla’s full-year revenue in 2016.”
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever lights a fire under Apple’s collective ass is fine by us.
The robots will come eventually. There are too many benefits. They don’t get tired. They don’t make mistakes. — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2014
