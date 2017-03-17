“Even in lower-cost China, Foxconn, which assembles the iPhone there, reportedly replaced 60,000 workers with robots at one facility. That’s more than half the facility’s workforce. Foxconn says it is adding 10,000 ‘Foxbots’ per year,” Graham reports. “If China must shrink its costs with a massive deployment of robots, U.S.-based manufacturers that pay much higher wages and benefits will face the same pressures.”
“A 2015 study by Boston Consulting Group found that an automotive industry welder earned about $25 an hour, including benefits, while a robot could do the job for $8 an hour, including installation, maintenance and operating costs. The gap is expected to widen sharply as technology improves,” Graham reports.“In a postelection interview, The New York Times asked Trump whether he was worried that companies will keep their factories in the U.S. but automate their workers out of jobs. ‘They will, and we’ll make the robots too,’ Trump said. He added: ‘Right now we don’t make the robots. We don’t make anything. But we’re going to. I mean, look, robotics is becoming very big and we’re going to do that.'”
Graham reports, “Trump is more right than wrong about the U.S. ceding an opportunity, writes Frank Tobe, publisher of the Robot Report. ‘Two-thirds of the robotics industry and 100% of industrial robots are manufactured outside of the U.S. by non-U.S. companies.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As per Foxbots, we’d much prefer Fembots!
The robots will come eventually. There are too many benefits. They don’t get tired. They don’t make mistakes. — MacDailyNews, December 5, 2014
