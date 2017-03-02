“America is now one step closer to becoming a sci-fi utopia, thanks to a new law passed in Virginia,” Tom Regan reports for Engadget.

“On Friday the state’s governor signed a ruling which will allow delivery robots to use its sidewalks and crosswalks from July 1st,” Regan reports. “Advised by Starship Technologies (an Estoninan robotics company that specializes in ground delivery) the legislation states that the bots cannot travel faster than ten miles per hour, or weigh over 50 pounds.”

“Virginia requires them to remain under the watchful eye of the delivery company via remote monitoring,” Regan reports. “While the new law will undoubtedly make your commute a bit more interesting, the state confirmed that the potentially dog-upsetting legislation can be amended by local councils or even overturned completely if it becomes too problematic.”

Read more in the full article here.