“Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, a longtime Tesla bull says the stock may finally reflect Tesla’s potential. Shares are up 50% so far this year, to a recent $317. Jonas is sticking with his existing $305 price target on the stock,” Bary writes. “He downgraded the stock to Equal Weight, suggesting the stock at these prices doesn’t merit an outsized holding in investors’ portfolios.”
Bary writes, “‘The bull case on Tesla is that it can become the next Amazon or Apple,’ he wrote Monday. In fact, they might be the problem. ‘We see such firms as competitors ultimately,’ Jonas wrote.”
MacDailyNews Take: If “ifs” and “buts” were candy and nuts, we’d all have a merry Christmas.
There’s a long road ahead and it’s currently shrouded in pea soup fog.
