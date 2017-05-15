“The streets of Silicon Valley are becoming more crowded with self-driving cars, and one analyst thinks that could pose problems for Tesla,” Emily Bary writes for Barron’s.

“Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, a longtime Tesla bull says the stock may finally reflect Tesla’s potential. Shares are up 50% so far this year, to a recent $317. Jonas is sticking with his existing $305 price target on the stock,” Bary writes. “He downgraded the stock to Equal Weight, suggesting the stock at these prices doesn’t merit an outsized holding in investors’ portfolios.”

Bary writes, “‘The bull case on Tesla is that it can become the next Amazon or Apple,’ he wrote Monday. In fact, they might be the problem. ‘We see such firms as competitors ultimately,’ Jonas wrote.”

