MacDailyNews Take: Kharpal doesn’t get it. A $49 POS doesn’t compete with Apple’s HomePod. It’s not targeting the same type of buyer at all. Amazon, on the other hand, if they want to compete, is about to see its margins collapse.

“Xiaomi launched its own smart speaker on Wednesday to rival the likes of the Amazon Echo and Apple HomePod but for a fraction of the price,” Arjun Kharpal reports for CNBC. “The Mi AI speaker costs 299 yuan ($44) less than the $349 for Apple’s HomePod and $179.99 for the Amazon Echo.”

“It’s a white tall speaker with Xiaomi’s ‘Mi’ branding on it and contains six microphones in order to hear a user no matter which side of the device they are standing. The speaker employs artificial intelligence that allows users to speak to it,” Kharpal reports. “Xiaomi is releasing the device in August in China through a beta program where 1,000 recruited users will pay 1 yuan each to get a speaker. Through speaking to it, the users will help train the smart speaker. This is how voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa get smarter. It requires data in the form of people talking to it.”

Kharpal reports, “The smart speaker space is getting incredibly crowded and even in China, e-commerce giant Alibaba has its own version called Tmall Genie.”

Read more in the full article here.