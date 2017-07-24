“His busy schedule is the subject of an Apple ad that just dropped, titled The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day,” Zorthian reports. “It may only last 3 minutes and 45 seconds, but Johnson teased the ad as the ‘biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever’ in a tweet on Sunday before its release.”
Zorthian reports, “Watch the new ad [below] to see Johnson circle the globe to knock out items on his to-do list, all with the help of Siri, Apple’s voice assistant.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: When you have virtually unlimited funds, you might as well spend them. It’s good to see Apple promoting Siri, that’s for sure! It makes perfect sense for Apple to work on bolstering Siri’s public image as much as possible ahead of HomePod’s launch later this year.
Looks like there’s more to come, too:
And, yes, “funnest” is a word.