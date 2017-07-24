“Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson put another project on his plate: advertising for Apple,” Julia Zorthian reports for Fortune.

“His busy schedule is the subject of an Apple ad that just dropped, titled The Rock x Siri: Dominate the Day,” Zorthian reports. “It may only last 3 minutes and 45 seconds, but Johnson teased the ad as the ‘biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever’ in a tweet on Sunday before its release.”

Zorthian reports, “Watch the new ad [below] to see Johnson circle the globe to knock out items on his to-do list, all with the help of Siri, Apple’s voice assistant.”



