“Apple wants China to know it’s serious about their relationship,” Zoey Chong reports for CNET.

“So on Wednesday, the iPhone maker announced the appointment of Isabel Ge Mahe as its managing director for Greater China, a new role for the region,” Chong reports. “Ge will be based in Shanghai, where she’ll begin working ‘later this summer,'” said Apple. She will lead and coordinate teams across China, having previously worked with local telecom firms to develop iPhone and iPad features specifically for the country.”

Chong reports, “The newly created role is Apple’s latest move at advancing its efforts in China to localize services and deal with notoriously difficult Chinese laws.”

