“In an analyst note penned by Deutsche Bank,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider, “the factors that led up to the 2015 iPhone 6 and 6 Plus release was the ‘real super cycle.’ Factors cited in that release year that ‘will not repeat’ including Apple’s adoption of larger screens in the iPhone, and the addition of China Mobile.”

“Deutsche Bank also believes that given the lack of carrier subsidies in 2017, that people are now holding on to phones longer, with the average refresh cycle claimed to be 2.7 years at present,” Wuerthele reports. “Another point of pressure acting against a super cycle is a possible price hike on the iPhone 7S family, with the iPhone 8 likely retailing for well more than $1000. The analysts believe that this will have a net negative effect on demand.”

“Wall Street is modeling shipments at 244 million units for fiscal year 2018,” Wuerthele reports. “Deutsche Bank sees about 230 million total units in the fiscal year starting in October 2017 —just short of the 231 million in fiscal year 2015 with the iPhone 6”

