“Deutsche Bank also believes that given the lack of carrier subsidies in 2017, that people are now holding on to phones longer, with the average refresh cycle claimed to be 2.7 years at present,” Wuerthele reports. “Another point of pressure acting against a super cycle is a possible price hike on the iPhone 7S family, with the iPhone 8 likely retailing for well more than $1000. The analysts believe that this will have a net negative effect on demand.”
“Wall Street is modeling shipments at 244 million units for fiscal year 2018,” Wuerthele reports. “Deutsche Bank sees about 230 million total units in the fiscal year starting in October 2017 —just short of the 231 million in fiscal year 2015 with the iPhone 6”
MacDailyNews Take: iCal’ed for future use.
