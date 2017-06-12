Released in late 2016, the redesigned MacBook Pro without Touch Bar came with Intel’s previous-generation Skylake processors.

This month, they were refreshed with next-gen Kaby Lake processors, and AppleInsider put the two models head to head to compare their performance.

The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro features Kaby Lake processors up to 3.5 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0 GHz, and the 15-inch MacBook Pro goes up to 3.1 GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1 GHz. The 15-inch MacBook Pro now comes standard with more powerful discrete graphics with more video memory.

Direct link to video here.