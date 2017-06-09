“Most of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is skewed heavily toward the legions of developers who create software and hardware for the Mac and iOS ecosystems, as you would expect,” Jeff Carlson reports for The Seattle Times. “The sessions are satisfyingly technical, the conversations wide-ranging and the details are tailored for its nerdy (I say as a compliment) audience.”

“But even compared to previous WWDC events, the keynote and news for this year’s show had an overt appeal to developers: Apple is working hard to make you happy,” Carlson reports. “And for Apple, that means hardware.”

“Part of Apple’s response was to roll out updates to the iMac and MacBook Pro, each with faster Intel ‘Kaby Lake’ processors and greater graphics-processing power,” Carlson reports. “The bigger hardware news, though, isn’t coming until December. Apple offered a sneak preview of the new iMac Pro, a space-gray colored, all-in-one that will put all of the company’s other Macs to shame.”





Carlson reports, “Running Intel Xeon processors in 8-, 10-, or 18-core configurations, the iMac Pro will be capable of up to 22 teraflops of performance power.”

Read more in the full article here.