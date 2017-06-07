“Earlier this week Apple likely surprised many with its half-dozen announcements at its 2017 WWDC,” Anthony Frausto-Robledo writes for Architosh. “It was really a phenomenal display of new gear. Of all the new items, to Architosh readers the new iMac Pro and the new support for both AR and VR in Apple devices surely delights.”

“In our original 2014 article, titled, ‘Breaking the Jobsian Quadrant: Should Apple Make an iMac Pro,’ we answered the question about why Apple needed to break Steve Jobs’ neat four-quadrant product matrix by making an iMac Pro by saying this: ‘The short answer is because it needed to. The long answer is because putting computers and devices into neat little quadrants with absolute “user-type” boundaries creates arbitrary usability barriers which are simply not practical,'” Frausto-Robledo writes. “That statement was backed up by our Mac Pro workstation survey research, but Apple eventually realized this too and in its recent confessional press discussions about the new Mac Pro—the one coming up in 2018—the company admitted that the iMac was an extremely popular machine with a certain segment of professional users.”



Frausto-Robledo writes, “Apple’s users today demand a continuous and overlapping spectrum of compute options that span device thinking categories from ‘appliance’ to ‘configurable tool’ … The Pro definition needs to be liberated from the notion of seeing the ‘pro’ user as this mechanically inclined person who wants to hot-rod out his machine with add-ons and gear. This is not 1978 anymore.”

