“‘If Apple or Google want to come calling, my phone number is out there, they can call… I don’t know if I can envision it but I hope that will happen on behalf of customers,’ Limp told a group of journalists at the Wired Business Conference Wednesday in New York,” Baig reports.
“Limp has a strong interest in Apple’s entry into the voice-activated, artificially-intelligent infused speaker space,” Baig reports. “Apple’s $349 Siri-controlled HomePod speaker announced Monday is in direct competition with Amazon’s best-seller Echo… Does Limp think HomePod poses a competitive challenge to Amazon? ‘From our standpoint, it’s a little different philosophically,’ Limp says. Noting HomePod’s ‘premium’ price, Limp points out that that you can place eight of the company’s best-selling Echo Dots in a home for the same price as one new Apple speaker, at least when purchasing the Dots in a three-pack.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Someday, our robot overlords will have a good laugh at the two poor idiots conversing in videos like this:
