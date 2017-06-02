“This year’s [WWDC] conference, which starts Monday, has Apple at an interesting crossroads,” David Pierce writes for Wired. “The MacBook Pro with Touch Bar was met with a resounding meh. The iPad, the supposed future of computing, still can’t find a way to grow. The Apple Watch 2 still needs a killer app. The Apple TV, well, the Apple TV hasn’t exactly blown up the industry the way the folks in Cupertino wanted. Apple Music is losing to Spotify; Siri seems to be running a distant third behind Alexa and Google Assistant”

“Let’s be clear, Apple’s not doomed. Apple is still dominating the tech world. But there’s still that unshakeable feeling that the company’s moxie may be missing,” Pierce writes. “All of that may help explain why this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference is shaping up to be the biggest one in years.”

“Siri will almost certainly be the star of the show, as Apple tries to keep up in the raging virtual-assistant wars,” Pierce writes. “Apple’s most exciting new product could be the long-rumored Siri Speaker, Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. We still don’t know much about the device, but it’ll reportedly be a HomeKit controller, a Siri machine, and an always-on speaker with supposedly superior sound. Throw in some Apple TV remote skills, and we’re really talking.”

