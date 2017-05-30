“Apple is allegedly developing a Neural Engine chip, which will be dedicated to performing artificial intelligence (AI) computation on mobile devices,” Evans writes. “That’s important because at the moment much local AI processing demands data be sent to cloud-based services for analysis, this slows down the process and poses a security and privacy risk.”
“The ability to handle native AI processing on the device (part of what motivated the Tuplejump acquisition) opens up huge opportunity in next-generation enterprise tech – from software defined networking to neuromorphic hardware with deep-learning algorithms baked deep inside the device,” Evans writes. “I think Apple understands that gathering such information while preserving privacy can only really work at device level.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has smartly staked out its position as the far-and-away leader in privacy (with a nice publicity assist from ex-FBI chief Comey & Co.) Now, it begins to really pay off.
