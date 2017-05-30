“One day, soon, your Apple iPhone will be able to figure out when you’re going to get sick, will book itself in for servicing when faults develop, will let you know if it picks up a virus, and will be able to figure out if the person you are sharing data with is authorized to see that information,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “CIOs should begin to think about how this level of machine intelligence may impact their business.”

“Apple is allegedly developing a Neural Engine chip, which will be dedicated to performing artificial intelligence (AI) computation on mobile devices,” Evans writes. “That’s important because at the moment much local AI processing demands data be sent to cloud-based services for analysis, this slows down the process and poses a security and privacy risk.”

“The ability to handle native AI processing on the device (part of what motivated the Tuplejump acquisition) opens up huge opportunity in next-generation enterprise tech – from software defined networking to neuromorphic hardware with deep-learning algorithms baked deep inside the device,” Evans writes. “I think Apple understands that gathering such information while preserving privacy can only really work at device level.”

