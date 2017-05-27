“Apple Inc. got an early start in artificial intelligence software with the 2011 introduction of Siri, a tool that lets users operate their smartphones with voice commands,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “Now the electronics giant is bringing artificial intelligence to chips.”

“The chip, known internally as the Apple Neural Engine, would improve the way the company’s devices handle tasks that would otherwise require human intelligence — such as facial recognition and speech recognition, said the person, who requested anonymity discussing a product that hasn’t been made public,” Gurman reports. “An AI-enabled processor would help Cupertino, California-based Apple integrate more advanced capabilities into devices, particularly cars that drive themselves and gadgets that run augmented reality.”

“Apple devices currently handle complex artificial intelligence processes with two different chips: the main processor and the graphics chip. The new chip would let Apple offload those tasks onto a dedicated module designed specifically for demanding artificial intelligence processing, allowing Apple to improve battery performance,” Gurman reports. “The Apple AI chip is designed to make significant improvements to Apple’s hardware over time, and the company plans to eventually integrate the chip into many of its devices… Apple has tested prototypes of future iPhones with the chip, the person said, adding that it’s unclear if the component will be ready this year.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: With Google’s work on its own tensor processing unit (TPU) chip already known, it’s to be expected that Apple would be working their own chip dedicated to machine learning. It’s also logical given Apple’s desire to own the core technologies in their products: • I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004 • In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015 SEE ALSO:

Apple aims for more control, less cost as it accelerates in chip design – April 5, 2017

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]