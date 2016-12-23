“With the AirPods, the main and only means of audio playback control is by double-tapping above the AirPods’ stem,” Greg Barbosa writes for 9to5Mac. “Based on your settings this either activates Siri, allowing you to speak all of the basic playback commands, or controls play/pause for audio.”

“Double-tapping and only being able to play/pause controls aren’t enough for daily usage, but relying on Siri, especially when internet connections are weaker, makes for a cumbersome experience at best,” Barbosa writes. “These issues highlight the need for Apple to introduce an offline mode for Siri.”

“Voice Control, Siri’s iOS predecessor, could handle offline requests with no issue. In regards to music, Voice Control could play, pause, skip, return, and even play specific playlists all without any internet connection,” Barbosa writes. “I had to speak audibly and clearly, but it worked just as well as Siri does for me today. Why these offline functions weren’t built into Siri since day one still baffles me.”

Read more in the full article here.