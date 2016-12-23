“Double-tapping and only being able to play/pause controls aren’t enough for daily usage, but relying on Siri, especially when internet connections are weaker, makes for a cumbersome experience at best,” Barbosa writes. “These issues highlight the need for Apple to introduce an offline mode for Siri.”
“Voice Control, Siri’s iOS predecessor, could handle offline requests with no issue. In regards to music, Voice Control could play, pause, skip, return, and even play specific playlists all without any internet connection,” Barbosa writes. “I had to speak audibly and clearly, but it worked just as well as Siri does for me today. Why these offline functions weren’t built into Siri since day one still baffles me.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you live in an area with poor cell coverage, you know all to well valuable an offline-capable Siri would be.
Even though Voice Control was later replaced by Siri, it’s still available in iOS if you prefer it to Siri.
1. Tap the Settings app
2. Tap General
3. Tap Siri
4. Slide the Siri slider to off.
Now, when you use voice-activation features, you’ll be using Voice Control.
Voice Control only works when Siri is disabled.
Play or pause music: Say “play music.” To pause, say “pause,” “pause music,” or “stop.” You can also say “next song” or “previous song.”
Play an album, artist, or playlist: Say “play album,” “play artist,” or “play playlist” followed by the name of the artist, album, or playlist you wish to play.
Find out more about the current song: Say “what’s playing,” “who sings this song,” or “who is this song by.”
Making voice calls: Press and hold the Home button, say “call” or “dial,” then say the name or number. You can add “at home,” “work,” or “mobile.” For example:
– “Call Steve’s mobile”
– “Call the fire department”
– “Redial that last number”