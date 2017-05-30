“The new platform has wider range and greater complexity than the X99 platform it replaces. At the low end are ‘Kaby Lake-X’ processors: the i5-7640X and the i7-7740X,” Bright reports. “These chips are very similar to the existing mainstream Kaby Lake processors that came to market earlier this year; four cores with either four (for the i5) or eight (for the i7) threads, two memory channels, and 16 PCIe 3 lanes from the CPU itself. The chips have a higher power envelope—up to 112W, instead of the 91W of non-X parts—and use X299’s new Socket 2066. Their clock speeds are a little higher, too; the $339 i7-7740X has a base clock of 4.3GHz and a turbo of 4.5GHz, compared to the 4.2/4.5GHz of the $339 i7-7700K.”
“Step up the price a little and things become more interesting. Out goes Kaby Lake-X, in comes Skylake-X,” Bright reports. “Skylake-X is not simply an existing Skylake processor in a new socket, instead, it’s a desktop version of the Skylake-SP core that’s going to be used in the next generation of Xeon chips… Wth its 18-core chip, Intel is scaling a bit higher for those who truly want the best that money can buy. Intel’s single-threaded performance, which is still critical in many workloads, is also going to be superior…”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Right back at ya, AMD! Competition is a wonderful thing.
Now, who wants a new, extensible Apple Mac Pro with an 18-core Intel Core i9 Extreme inside?
SEE ALSO:
Will Apple put AMD processors in Macs? – February 27, 2017
AMD’s Ryzen processor overclocked, notches new Cinebench world record – February 24, 2017