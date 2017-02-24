“However, the team didn’t overclock the chip using mere CPU coolers. According to team member Rodrigo Avelino, they used liquid nitrogen (LN2) and lots of voltage,” Parrish reports. “Thus, thanks to the pushed speed and the -200 Celsius temperature, the Ryzen 7 1800X managed to score a 2,449cb in Cinebench R15, breaking the previous world record of 2,410cb. The core voltage reached 1.875 volts while the core speed hit an exact 5,201.07MHz.”
“The big deal here is that right out of the box, AMD’s Ryzen 7 1800X processor provides the same if not better performance than competing eight-core CPUs sold by Intel costing $1,000 or more,” Parrish reports. “The company demonstrated during its Ryzen coming-out party that the $400 Ryzen 7 1700X matched Intel’s Core i7-6900K chip, which currently still costs $1,089.”
MacDailyNews Take: For when you have to sequence the human genome before you finish pouring your morning coffee.
At the very least, Apple should be able to use this information to push Intel to some pretty, even-further-ASP-boosting prices.