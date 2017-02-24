“Earlier this week, AMD officially revealed the first three desktop processors from its new Ryzen family: the Ryzen 7 1800X, the Ryzen 7 1700X, and the Ryzen 7 1700,” Kevin Parrish reports for Digital Trends. “The CPUs were introduced during a special event for the press, but AMD also invited professional overclockers to come in and push the new Ryzen processors to their limits. The result was one team overclocking the 1800X to a hefty 5.2GHz with all eight cores active.”

“However, the team didn’t overclock the chip using mere CPU coolers. According to team member Rodrigo Avelino, they used liquid nitrogen (LN2) and lots of voltage,” Parrish reports. “Thus, thanks to the pushed speed and the -200 Celsius temperature, the Ryzen 7 1800X managed to score a 2,449cb in Cinebench R15, breaking the previous world record of 2,410cb. The core voltage reached 1.875 volts while the core speed hit an exact 5,201.07MHz.”

“The big deal here is that right out of the box, AMD’s Ryzen 7 1800X processor provides the same if not better performance than competing eight-core CPUs sold by Intel costing $1,000 or more,” Parrish reports. “The company demonstrated during its Ryzen coming-out party that the $400 Ryzen 7 1700X matched Intel’s Core i7-6900K chip, which currently still costs $1,089.”

Read more in the full article here.