“Apple’s Mac design philosophy change hasn’t been lost on the company’s pro users,” Anthony Frausto-Robledo writes for Architosh. “AMD’s new RYZEN 7 CPUs look to promise more computing muscle per watt than Intel and offer a nicer philosophical fit for Apple. The 1700, in particular, is ideal for a future Mac Pro.”

“The new AMD RYZEN 7 1800X just set a new world record score for Cinebench, a respected CPU performance benchmark,” Frausto-Robledo writes. “Yet, the story isn’t really about sheer performance but that AMD’s new chip line delivers stunning performance per watt compared to Intel’s i7. And that’s where this gets interesting for Apple. You see, for more than a half a decade now Apple’s design philosophy for devices has shifted to being more about economy of energy consumption over maximum performance.”

Frausto-Robledo writes, “This is where there seems to be better alignment. AMD’s new chip is extremely Apple-esque.”

