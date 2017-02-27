“The new AMD RYZEN 7 1800X just set a new world record score for Cinebench, a respected CPU performance benchmark,” Frausto-Robledo writes. “Yet, the story isn’t really about sheer performance but that AMD’s new chip line delivers stunning performance per watt compared to Intel’s i7. And that’s where this gets interesting for Apple. You see, for more than a half a decade now Apple’s design philosophy for devices has shifted to being more about economy of energy consumption over maximum performance.”
Frausto-Robledo writes, “This is where there seems to be better alignment. AMD’s new chip is extremely Apple-esque.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s almost as if AMD designed RYZEN with Apple in mind. 😉
As <a href="http://macdailynews.com/2017/02/24/amds-ryzen-processor-overclocked-notches-new-cinebench-world-record/"we wrote last week, “At the very least, Apple should be able to use this information to push Intel to some pretty, even-further-ASP-boosting prices.”
SEE ALSO:
AMD’s Ryzen processor overclocked, notches new Cinebench world record – February 24, 2017