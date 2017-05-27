Apple’s first store in Southeast Asia opened to customers on Saturday, May 27.

Apple Orchard Road opened Saturday to thousands of customers who queued to explore Apple’s first store in Southeast Asia.

Braving the equatorial heat as early as Friday night, customers were greeted by Apple’s Angela Ahrendts and the store’s 237 employees when doors opened at 10 a.m.

The 120-foot glass facade blurs the barrier between inside and out, while 16 interior trees continue the city’s lush greenery throughout the space.

Twin curved Castagna stone staircases are the architectural highlight of Apple Orchard Road.

Apple Stores around the world welcome over 1 million customers a day.

More info about Apple Orchard Road here.