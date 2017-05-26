“Before the Galaxy S8 even went on sale, legitimate questions were raised about the placement of its fingerprint sensor, in the rear. It was so easy to accidentally touch the camera lens instead, you might want to have a tissue handy in case you want to clean it,” Steinberg writes. “There are two other security sensors, and there appear to be serious flaws with both. During the Galaxy S8 launch event, for example, someone was able to defeat facial recognition with a photo of the user’s face… What’s left is the iris scanner, which had some known limitations. So it is less accurate in bright sunlight, or when it’s dark. Worse, it’s clearly worthless even under the best conditions. According to published reports, some hackers who work with Europe’s Chaos Computer Club managed to make easy work of defeating the Galaxy S8’s iris recognition feature.”
“Let’s add this up now. The fingerprint sensor is awkward to use, the facial recognition feature and the iris recognition features are easily defeated with user photos,” Steinberg writes. “There are also reports of battery overheating issues with the Galaxy S8. Again, it doesn’t seem as if there are enough to warrant special attention, and a fair amount of product is out there. According to Samsung, five million were sold during the first month. That’s supposed to be a good thing, although Apple manages to move far more iPhones in a launch single weekend.”
MacDailyNews Take: Not to mention that the slavish copier’s flagship Galaxy S8 gets smoked by Apple’s two-year old iPhone 6s in head-to-head speed tests.
The slavish copier can’t even copy well. Those who opt for pretend iPhones certainly are masochists.
Happy Memorial Day weekend, U.S. readers!
Interns: Tap Those Kegs!
