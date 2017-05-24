“Jony Ive’s BFF Marc Newson may have played a role in the design of the Apple Watch, but he’s now turned his attentions to designing an entirely new timepiece,” Luke Dormehl reports for Cult of Mac. “Although this isn’t one that you’ll be wearing on your wrist!”

“Instead, it’s a $12,000 limited edition hourglass, designed for the world’s leading online wristwatch magazine, Hodinkee,” Dormehl reports. “The hourglass is hand blown from a single piece of borosilicate glass.”

“The shape is created entirely by eye since no measurement device can be used during the hot glass blowing process,” Dormehl reports. “Each unit is filled with approximately 1,249,996 tiny stainless steel spheres called ‘nanoballs,’ measuring just 0.6mm in diameter.”



Read more in the full article here.