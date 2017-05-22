AAPL has potential to achieve a $1.0 trillion dollar market cap and even surpass that over the next 12–18 months.
Assuming that the valuation framework remains stable, the ~$12+ EPS translates to a stock price of ~$192– 195 or a market cap exceeding $1 trillion.
Reiterate Outperform and raises price target to $168 from $157.
Read more fro Daryanani’s note in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Just pass $890 billion, so we stop hearing from idiots about Microsoft’s inflation-adjusted market cap “record.” (Microsoft’s top market cap was $618.9 billion, set on December 30, 1999, right around the height of the dot-com bubble – in other words, it was irrational, not earned).
Apple current market cap record is $818.6 billion, set on May 8, 2017.
