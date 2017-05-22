Quoting from a note to clients by RBC analyst Amit Daryanani, Philip Elmer-DeWitt reports for Apple 3.0:

AAPL has potential to achieve a $1.0 trillion dollar market cap and even surpass that over the next 12–18 months.

Assuming that the valuation framework remains stable, the ~$12+ EPS translates to a stock price of ~$192– 195 or a market cap exceeding $1 trillion.

Reiterate Outperform and raises price target to $168 from $157.

Read more fro Daryanani’s note in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]