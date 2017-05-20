“It’s been a busy week for Apple updates. If you have an iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, you’ll have been asked to update to iOS 10.3.2 – though there have been some issues. Mac users have been presented with macOS 10.12.5,” David Phelan writes for Forbes. “Owners of the latest Apple TV will have found tvOS 10.2.1, and finally, Apple Watch users have an update of their own to enjoy, watchOS 3.2.2.”

“According to the watchOS 3.2.2 Apple page, there was a focus on possible memory corruption issues,” Phelan writes. “Also addressed were validation issues and race conditions – a race condition is what happens when a system tries to perform two or more operations simultaneously when it shouldn’t. The patch applies to all models of Apple Watch. So, should you upgrade?”

“In the four days since I’ve updated I’ve had no downsides at all,” Phelan writes. “And one big bonus: battery life.”

