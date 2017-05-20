“According to the watchOS 3.2.2 Apple page, there was a focus on possible memory corruption issues,” Phelan writes. “Also addressed were validation issues and race conditions – a race condition is what happens when a system tries to perform two or more operations simultaneously when it shouldn’t. The patch applies to all models of Apple Watch. So, should you upgrade?”
“In the four days since I’ve updated I’ve had no downsides at all,” Phelan writes. “And one big bonus: battery life.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Apple Watch users should update ASAP. We have several Apple Watches (Series 0, Series 2, Nike+) and all have been updated with no issues and, come to think of it, yes, the battery does seem to be lasting even longer (not that it matters, we use the GPS while running, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and everything else and the Watches all have plenty of battery life left when they go onto the charger late each night).