“An auction offering lunch with Apple CEO Tim Cook has officially ended, raising $688,999 for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights — the highest amount ever in a series of such auctions with Cook,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The anonymous winner and a guest will get a one-hour meal with the CEO at Apple Park, though they’ll have to pay for any associated travel and accommodation costs,” Fingas reports. “The company is notably excluding a reward from past auctions, which let winners attend an upcoming Apple press event.”

Fingas reports, “Prior to today, the highest amount generated in one of the Cook lunch auctions was $610,000, raised during the first one back in 2013.”

