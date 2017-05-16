“The anonymous winner and a guest will get a one-hour meal with the CEO at Apple Park, though they’ll have to pay for any associated travel and accommodation costs,” Fingas reports. “The company is notably excluding a reward from past auctions, which let winners attend an upcoming Apple press event.”
Fingas reports, “Prior to today, the highest amount generated in one of the Cook lunch auctions was $610,000, raised during the first one back in 2013.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights!
