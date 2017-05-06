“Fundraising service CharityBuzz is now accepting bids on auction to have lunch with Cook at Apple Park,” Reisinger reports. “The auction, which will run until 3 p.m. ET on May 16, will benefit the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights charity and carries an estimated value of $100,000. As of this writing, the auction has attracted nine bids. The current bid stands at $84,888.”
MacDailyNews Note: Currently, the auction has garnered 17 bids. The high bid so far stands at $345,678.
“Cook has been auctioning off time with the highest bidders on CharityBuzz since 2013,” Reisinger reports. “Cook will allow the bidder and a guest to join him for lunch. The cost of the meal in included in the bid price, and Cook will make about one hour available to the highest bidder.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: $610,000 (set in 2013) remains the mark to beat!
SEE ALSO:
Lunch with Tim Cook auction raises $515,000 for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights – May 5, 2016
How much would you pay for lunch with Tim Cook? – April 27, 2016
Apple CEO Tim Cook joins Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights’ board of directors – April 6, 2016
Tim Cook charity lunch goes for $200,000 – May 6, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook auctions lunch at Apple’s campus, VIP keynote passes – April 15, 2015
Charity auction bids for coffee with Tim Cook pass $500,000 – April 26, 2013