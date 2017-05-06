“Those interested in sharing a lunch with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the company’s new headquarters now have their chance,” Don Reisinger reports for Fortune.

“Fundraising service CharityBuzz is now accepting bids on auction to have lunch with Cook at Apple Park,” Reisinger reports. “The auction, which will run until 3 p.m. ET on May 16, will benefit the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights charity and carries an estimated value of $100,000. As of this writing, the auction has attracted nine bids. The current bid stands at $84,888.”

MacDailyNews Note: Currently, the auction has garnered 17 bids. The high bid so far stands at $345,678.

“Cook has been auctioning off time with the highest bidders on CharityBuzz since 2013,” Reisinger reports. “Cook will allow the bidder and a guest to join him for lunch. The cost of the meal in included in the bid price, and Cook will make about one hour available to the highest bidder.”

